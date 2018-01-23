SARASOTA COUNTY – Convicted murderer Delmer Smith is facing even more charges for a rash of crimes committed in 2009.

Almost nine years after the crime, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has charged Delmer Smith III with murder and sexual battery in connection to a 2009 attack on a 34-year-old Sarasota woman.

“He terrorized this community and he should be held accountable for doing so,” Perez said.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s spokesperson says the latest charges were a long time coming.

“We knew that it was him all along,” Kaitlyn Perez said. “We just had to connect the dots, and connect the pieces.”

According to the Sheriff’s office, Smith allegedly sexually battered the victim with foreign objects and bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat.

“Our forensics personnel went into that home,” Perez said. “Gathered a bunch of evidence, one of the items was clothing that she was wearing when she was murdered, we were able to pull DNA from that piece of clothing.”

DNA that matched to Delmer Smith III, years after the crime.

“We just in November 2017,” Perez said. “Received confirmation that that DNA was a positive hit for Delmer Smith, so this is big stuff, and it’s a case that we’ve been waiting to solve for a long time.”

Perez says detectives took their time to make sure every box was checked because they knew Smith was in prison for other 2009 crimes. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2011 for a home invasion, and sentenced to death in 2013 for the murder of Kathleen Briles.

“He has a really unique crime pattern and kind of MO,” Perez said. “Unlike anything we’ve ever really seen. In 2009 when he got here, we started seeing these really violent felony acts, something we had really not seen before, and it was something our detectives spent years working on.”

Perez says the Sheriff’s Office is grateful Smith will finally face justice for this crime.

“If we can solve this case and bring a little bit of piece to this victim,” Perez said. “And to our detectives who worked so long on it. We consider it a success in our book.”

Smith is currently in custody of the Florida Department of Corrections awaiting transfer to Sarasota County.