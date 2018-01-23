NBC News – The federal government is back in business after Congress reached a short-term deal Monday, January 22, that ended a three-day shutdown.
The deal was made after Democrats decided to trust a Republican promise that immigration reform, including a fix for the DACA program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, will move forward.
“While this procedure will not satisfy everyone on both sides – it’s a way forward,” Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer said.
Still, nearly two dozen Democrats voted no, skeptical the DACA immigration deal will not happen before a March deadline.
The deal also extends the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years and suspends some taxes charged under the Affordable Care Act.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2n7mhOb