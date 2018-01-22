VENICE – The Venice City Council will again try to decide what part of the new library they will sponsor with a $100,000 donation.

On January 9, the Council was split between contributing a portion of the $236,000 needed to install solar panels on the roof and $100,000 on a Compass Rose on the library floor. According to the Herald-Tribune, those projects are among a variety of sponsorships available as part of a $1.3 million fundraising effort launched last November by The Friends of the Venice Library. That goal includes the $350,000 already contributed by the Friends as the cornerstone of the campaign.

The Friends’ fundraising campaign is designed to help ensure the library will feature speakers and be populated by experts who can help people learn new technology, but at the same time preserve the written word.