VENICE – The Venice Police Department arrests 44-year-old Vitaliy Velsh in connection to two Christmas Day vehicle fires at Venice Marine & Auto LLC located at 249 S. Warfield Avenue.

Velsh is charged with arson for setting two fires at the Auto Shop and then later on December 31st, returning to the shop and started another fire. A total of five cars sustained considerable damage along with minor damage to surrounding vehicles and damage to the shop.

According to VPD, the motive behind the arson may be related to a civil suit the shop owner has against Velsh over a car. Investigators say they knew it wasn’t a random act after the second fire.

VPD reports that based on the findings during the investigation, there was probable cause to believe that Vitaliy Velsh committed arson.

Velsh waived his formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a trial by jury.