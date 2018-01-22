SARASOTA – When the Diverging Diamond Interchange opened last May, tensions were high.

“Believe me, we were all a little bit nervous about the Diverging Diamond.”

Here we are eights months after its debut. The cones are gone but are the problems? Some of our viewers say yes and they’re not the only ones.

“This has worked very well and the Department of Transportation, I tip my hat to you, you did a wonderful job on this intersection.”

“It has been, I think, a huge success. And that’s the feedback from a lot of drivers.”

Burch said with the I-75 University intersection, he and the DOT knew they’d have to think outside the box.

“Because we knew the traffic volumes you have, there are more than what the traditional you know diamond or single point interchange would handle.”

“This is actually the most efficient interchange that we can build.”

“It allows the interstate to be cleared very quickly. It also allows University Parkway to clear quickly when people are merging onto and from the Interstate.”

The Diverging Diamond Interchange eliminates a lot of the conflicts at a traditional stoplight intersection, helping drivers.

“More of them to be able to move at the same time, which means we have to have less red lights.”

The cost… a longer wait at a stoplight. But the reward…

“When that light changes, it is allowing you to traverse smoothly throughout that interchange. You’re no longer having to slow down for people merging onto the interstate or exiting the interstate”

Decreasing travel time and increasing safety.

“We see much fewer crashes and we also see much fewer times in the day where traffic is backed up on the Interstate.”

Watson wishes everyone would embrace the controversial interchange.

“It’s the way to go and I think were going to see more of these within the state of Florida.”

“We’re looking at a Diverging Diamond Interchange for the interchange at Bee Ridge and Clark Road as well.”