NBC News – Lawmakers have reached a deal to end the government shutdown.

A number of Senate Democrats agreed Monday, January 21, to vote for a spending bill that will keep the government running through February 8th after assurance from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that immigration reform, including a DACA fix, will come to the floor.

“This immigration debate will have a level playing field and an amendment process that is fair to all sides,” McConnell said.

“To all the dreamers who are watching today, don’t give up,” said Senator Dick Durbin. “I know your lives are hanging in the balance on what we do on Capitol Hill and at the White House.”

“I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses,” President Donald Trump said in a statement. “My administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration. We will make a long-term deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for our country,” he added.

