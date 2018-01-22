SARASOTA – The City of Sarasota is sticking with red light cameras but license plate recognition is off the table.

Red light cameras will remain at ten Sarasota intersections. City commissioners recently voted to change vendors. By a 3-2 margin, the commissioners have agreed to enter into a new contract with a company called Automated Redspeed Florida, LLC for use of cameras, though they were not in favor of utilizing a technology the company has made available known as license plate recognition, which captures plate numbers via camera and stores them in a database.

There will be 20 cameras situated at ten intersections within the city, a reduction by three cameras.

Longboat Key currently uses the license plate recognition software.