SARASOTA – A Sarasota man is arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting last week in Sarasota.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests 33-year-old Charles Dailey in connection with a shooting after turning himself Monday, January 22.

Detectives say Dailey fired several shots into a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man around 6 A.M. Friday, January 19, injuring him in the arm. Deputies say the two men got into an argument last Monday over an incident that occurred a year ago.

Dailey is charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Sarasota County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Dailey has two prior arrests including a 2012 arrest for homicide and a 2007 arrest for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and aggravated assault with a firearm. This investigation is ongoing.