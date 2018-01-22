SARASOTA – A year after leaving his post as director of the CIA, John Brennan, who led the organization during the Obama Administration, visited Sarasota to discuss national security issues facing the country today.

Brennan touched on a number of issues, including foreign entities meddling in U.S elections.

“There were developments, contacts,” Brennan said. “Between individuals who were associated or part of Russian intelligence services and individuals here in the states who may or may not have been part of the campaign.”

Brennan is confident investigations will reveal the truth about election meddling, and says stronger protections need to be put in place.

“I think we have to be very aware,” Brennan said. “Mindful of Russian activities, not just Russians but others, who try to take advantage of the cyber environment, so they can exploit and manipulate the democratic processes in many countries.”

Brennan says we know the Russians have influenced a number of elections in European counties.

“They exploit opportunities in the media,” Brennan said. “As well as with political parties and politicians. We have to guard against it; we have to put in place safeguards that will make it very, very difficult for Russia or any other country, or any other entity to try to manipulate our democratic system.”

Brennan says the U.S. needs to strengthen their cyber-security efforts.

“We need to treat it seriously,” Brennan said. “And we can’t wait for the equivalent of a 9/11 in that cyber domain.”

Brennan recommends the creation of something similar to the 9/11 commission to develop cyber solutions.

“Our future security, our future prosperity,” Brennan said. “Really depends on the safety and security, reliability, the resilience of that digital environment and I don’t think yet as a country, we’re doing as much as we could and need to.”