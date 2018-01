SARASOTA COUNTY – We have an update on the trauma alert accident that happened in Venice last Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Dokota Winke of Venice died on Saturday.

He was driving the motorcycle when it collided with a car in the 900 block of U.S. 41 bypass.

The passenger, 21-year-old Jessica Cobb of Cape Coral, is listed in serious condition.

The investigation continues.