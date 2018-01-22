SARASOTA – More than 200 guests celebrated the opening of the Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion at The Ringling on Sunday, January 21.

The 5,000-square-foot addition to Ringling’s campus will serve as the entrance to the museum and box office for the historic Asolo Theater.

Visitors travel through a hall of world-renowned studio glass art before heading onto the museum campus.

According to the Herald-Tribune, concept development, planning, design and fundraising for the Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion project began in 2014 and was constructed over the last year.

Members of the Coville and Kotler families and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which also contributed to the glass pavilion, attended the ceremony.