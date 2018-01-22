SARASOTA – Trey Burton of the Philadelphia Eagles is going to the Super Bowl, but before he was an eagle, before he made the Super Bowl, he was a Venice Indians Quarterback. What you may not know is that he also played basketball.

Monday night his alma mater took on the Cardinal Mooney Cougars at Mooney in boys basketball and Tommy Cochise was at the game!! Watching his son Tommy.

3rd quarter and it was a tie game when Venice’s Brett Keyso stops, pops and drops the jumper for the lead.

The Cougars Zach Del Medico gives it back to Sean white who goes baseline for the bucket and the foul.

It was tied again as the Indians and Reese Jackowiak attack for the lead.

Soo after, Keyso goes to the basket, but Mason Johnson says, “Not in this house!!”

Then on the other end off of a rebound byDel Medico, and a missed shot, Johnson gets the rebound and the foul, but the Indians would stay in it, and win it