MYAKKA – An elementary school student is arrested after an unloaded gun is found in the student’s back pack.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says officials at Myakka Elementary School in Myakka City learned that a student may have had a handgun. The boy’s backpack was searched and an unloaded handgun was found.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Booking Facility. Detectives are still trying to find out how the boy came in contact with the gun.