NewsSarasota Focus 50+ Act your age By SNN Newsroom - January 22, 2018 0 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Gun found in elementary school student’s backpack News Venice City Council to choose enhancement for new library News Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion opens at The Ringling News Stuck in Traffic on the Suncoast: The Diverging Diamond Interchange News Government shutdown enters day three SARASOTA – This week on Focus 50+, Dr. George Schofield talks about the phrase, “Act your age.”