SARASOTA COUNTY – Convicted murderer Delmer Smith is charged in connection with the 2009 murder of a 34-year-old Sarasota woman after DNA evidence connects him to her death.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives determine Smith killed the woman on or around April 6th, 2009 inside her central Sarasota home. The woman was discovered by friends after she didn’t show up for work.

During the investigation, it was revealed the woman was bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat that was found next to her body. She was also sexually assaulted.

In November 2017, detectives received a report identifying Smith’s DNA profile on the clothing worn by the woman the day she was killed.

Smith was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2011 for a Sarasota home invasion and again sentenced in 2013 to death for the murder of Kathleen Briles.