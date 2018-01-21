SARASOTA – Selah Vie Boutique sits along Fruitville Road in downtown Sarasota. When you shop here, you’re shopping with a purpose. The Boutique’s revenue helps Selah Freedom, a nonprofit dedicated to ending sex trafficking on the Suncoast.

“We have some great name-brand designer shoes and purses,” Selah Freedom CEO, Elizabeth Melendez-Fisherm, says.

The Boutique doubles as an info center on sex trafficking. When you leave Selah Vie, you leave with a packet filled with information on the horrible crime.

“One and three girls are sexually abused at home, and our own little girls start hitting the streets,” Melendez-Fisher said.

She says you can donate, consign, but most importantly, shop.

“Our girls needs all of us to rise up and fight for them.”

Visit their website here for more information.

Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.