SARASOTA – Selah Vie Boutique sits along Fruitville Road in downtown Sarasota. When you shop here, you’re shopping with a purpose. The Boutique’s revenue helps Selah Freedom, a nonprofit dedicated to ending sex trafficking on the Suncoast.

“We have some great name-brand designer shoes and purses,” Selah Freedom CEO, Elizabeth Melendez-Fisherm, says.

The Boutique doubles as an info center on sex trafficking. When you leave Selah Vie, you leave with a packet filled with information on the horrible crime.

“One and three girls are sexually abused at home, and our own little girls start hitting the streets,” Melendez-Fisher said.

She says you can donate, consign, but most importantly, shop.

“Our girls needs all of us to rise up and fight for them.”

Visit their website here for more information.