SARASOTA – The Sarasota Bayfront was flooded with Trump protestors on Saturday, January 20. The next day at the same location, Trump supporters celebrated his one–year anniversary in office.

The Unconditional Surrender Statue was surrounded by red, white and blue Sunday. Trump supporters from across the state celebrated a country they’re proud to live in.

‘Adorable Deplorables for Trump’, ‘Sarasota Volunteers for Trump’ and ‘Citizens for Trump’ rallied for the President.

“We love our country and one of the reasons we love Trump is we know that he loves America and he’s going to protect us and he cares about the American people,” said Juile Brady with the Adorable Deplorables.

“He’s fulfilling his promises he is talking to the forgotten man and the forgotten woman all across this country,” said Trump supporter, Carole Holland.

The rally kicked off with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer.

“We’re getting a great response. People are happy to see us,” Brady said.

RC Pittman is the national president of the first Trump Biker Group. He’s attended more than 65 Trump rallies across the country.

“We’ve been standing between the protestors and the supporters since day one and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Pittman said.

Don Baldauf, a rallier said, “The whole thing is about preserving the republic and restoring the republic and being an American and being proud to be an American. Being proud of what we built.”

