SUNCOAST – Eating laundry detergent on camera… it’s an actual thing among mostly young people. Local area physicians want parents to be aware of this dangerous trend.

It’s called the ‘Tide Pod Challenge.’ People eat the detergent packets on camera and then upload the video to social media platforms. Youtube is now removing any video that shows people biting into the pods. Facebook is also removing posts from its platforms, including Instagram.

Dr. Diana Krblich says the packets are extremely dangerous and the trend needs to stop.

“Not a very smart thing to do. Really can cause damage that can affect the rest of your life permanently. Tide pods or any detergent pods are a very concentrated solution. That if bitten into or ingested can cause significant injury including burns to your mouth, burns to your esophagus and burns to your stomach.”

The American Association of Poison Control Center says it has seen a sharp increase in calls for intentional exposure to laundry packets.