SARASOTA – A Saturday evening shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries.

Sarasota Police say a man was shot just before 7 P.M at the corner of 31st and Maple Avenue Saturday, January 20.

The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. SPD says the public is not in any danger.

Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge giving update regarding a shooting that occurred near 31st & Maple shortly before 7pm tonight. A man was shot & taken to Sarasota Memorial w/ life threatening injuries. The public is not in any danger. If you have info, call 941-316-1199 pic.twitter.com/BEQqOQd5fd — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) January 21, 2018

Detectives are looking for information regarding this case. Please call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS if you have any information.