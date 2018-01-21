SARASOTA – Tampa hosted a children’s Gasparilla parade on Saturday, January 20. On the 21st, right here in Sarasota, dog parents showcased their pride and joy for the Gasparilla season.

Hosted by Sarasota Dog, a local newspaper, Suncoast shelters, veterinary hospitals and training centers stationed booths. With a raffle and a pirate costume contest, pet owners and their furry friends enjoyed a day in the sun.

“People are here looking at adoptable dogs and services that the community offers. People need to be aware that they shouldn’t be buying dogs at this point. We have more than enough dogs in shelters for families to adopt and to teach their kids about the human/animal bond,” said Marylou Davidson.

The event is held to benefit Sarasota nonprofits, Vintage Paws Sanctuary and Satchel’s Last Resort.