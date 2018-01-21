CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A motorcycle crash Saturday, January 20, in Charlotte county sends one person to the hospital with critical injuries after a man collides with a barrier wall.

It happened on I-75 approaching US-17 when Austin Simmons crossed over the inside lane on his motorcycle and the front of the bike collided with the concrete barrier wall.

The motorcycle overturned and Simmons flew off the bike with the bike coming to rest in the outside lane.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash.