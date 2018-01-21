SARASOTA – When Sarasota resident Marley Boss was born in 1991, her biological parents knew they couldn’t hold her for long.

“They couldn’t give me everything they wanted me to have, with camp and dance classes and summer vacation, so they wanted me to have the best life that I could, and I did,” Boss said.

Her new mom, an adoption agent, always encouraged Marley to find her biological family.

“She had filled out some information to get their contact info, health records, so when I was ready I could contact them,” Boss said.

She wasn’t ready but her siblings were.

“They filled out the information; that’s when my siblings really started looking for me. After six or seven years, I got this handy envelope,” Boss said.

Inside the envelope were letters from her biological family. Her adoptive mom saved them over several years.

“They just brought me to tears,” Boss said. “It was very enlightening and very emotional.”

She had hope and an urge to find her siblings, starting with her half-sister Belinda Steinmetz, who she found and messaged on Facebook.

“She knew where my brother was and knew where my other sister was, so it kinda came together in less than 24 hours,” Boss said.

“I never gave up, but I was just thinking, ‘This isn’t gonna happen; it’s not meant to be,'” Steinmetz said. “All of a sudden, out of the blue, I get this message, and it was just amazing.”

She always knew Marley was out there but didn’t know her name or how to find her.

“She had my birthday on her calendar as long as she can remember and a picture of me from my high school graduation in her locker at work,” Boss said.

Now Boss and her siblings are reuniting, and it feels so good.

“This is real; this is my sister, so it’s really, really amazing,” Steinmetz said.

“..how much we look alike, and we have similar favorite colors, and we all have the same eyes and act the same way and have the same sense of humor,” Boss said.

“It’s like we’ve never really been away from each other,” Brother Ed Moore said. “It’s like it’s really, really easy and natural for us to be able to talk to each other.”

But they’re still missing one piece of the puzzle.

From the letters Marley learned about a fourth sibling who the others didn’t know existed – a brother named Steven.

“But we don’t have much information on him, so it’s a little harder, but were hopeful,” Boss said.

She’s starting the search for Steven with a full heart and an almost full family tree.

“Very emotional, very exciting, very surreal,” Boss said.

Boss and her siblings have a reunion trip to Maryland planned for March, but they need your help getting there. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.