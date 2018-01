VENICE – Venice Head Coach John Peacock is in Philly for the NFC Championship. He’s there supporting his former Venice high player, Trey Burton.

Burton plays tight end for the Eagles. We wish all the best to Trey!

Current Venice players are having a big weekend too. It’s the final countdown for the Venice football team to raise money for their state championship rings. Each player has a $350 goal.

You can donate here or make out a check to the Venice Touchdown Club.