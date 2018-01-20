SARASOTA COUNTY- Firefighters respond to a two-alarm structure fire in Sarasota County.

On Saturday, January 20, crews arrived at 6300 Tower Lane. It’s a warehouse with eight office units inside. Crews evacuated all other units. There are no reports of injuries.

After the flames were extinguished, crews remained on scene doing overhaul to ensure there wasn’t any fire extension.

One witness said he heard something that sounded like explosions.

“We had fire on one end of the building in unit seven which spread at least heavy smoke spread to the other units there were pretty have fire conditions upon arrival are units arrived and called a second alarm and were able to put the fire out rather quickly,” said Michael Regnier, Fire Chief of Sarasota County Fire Department.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.