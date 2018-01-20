SARASOTA – A Saturday Walmart shopping trip doubles as a health screening.

Teaming up with the American Diabetes Association and Quest Diagnostics, Walmarts in Sarasota hosted a wellness day Saturday, January 20.

Setting up a table right at the front of the store, healthc are professionals tested shoppers from blood glucose, blood pressure to BMI. Some locations offered vision screenings.

“It’s very important for people to get these checked. Especially when you’re going about your days, you’re working, and running around… going back and forth. You don’t have a lot of time to think of your health because you feel good. But it can give you some indication as to what’s going on in your body that you might not be aware of,” said Margaret Mako, a Pharmacist at Walmart.

Walmarts are also taking part in an anti–opioid program. Head to any location to drop off any unwanted prescriptions.