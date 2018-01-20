SARASOTA –

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

On Friday evening deputies located the suspect’s vehicle at a residence in the 2600 block of 26th Street in Sarasota. With assistance from the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team deputies recovered two rifles hidden under a mattress inside the residence.

A 31-year- old was driving home from work just before 6 A.M. when he was shot multiple times at 17th street and Lockwood Ridge Road.

The investigaiton is open and ongoing. However, detectives believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900