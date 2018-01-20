SARASOTA – Last year, President Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March went hand in hand. This year is no different.

An uproar in the name of democracy… a rally organized by Action Together Suncoast Indivisible and Move To Amend. A total of 25 groups came together Saturday, January 20, to organize this March for Democracy.

“The great thing about Indivisible is we’re not Republican, Democrat, or independent. We’re just an organization against the Trump agenda,” said Co-Chair of Indivisible South Sarasota, Carol Roshto Smith.

“Hey ho, hey ho, 45 has got to go,” protestors chanted.

About 7,000 people from all walks of life and from all over the state rallied at the Sarasota Bayfront, waving their handmade signs and fighting for equality.

Protester Adam Portnow said, “Men and women are equal and we deserve equal pay for equal work, and equal rights and equal rights over our bodies.”

“I think it’s important that we teach our children to stand up for what they believe in and continue to fight for equality for everyone,” said protestor Kiera Forlenza.

Ralliers are fed up with President Trump, “I’m very deeply concerned about the circumstances of this nation. I’m concerned about a president who supports Neo–Nazis. I’m concerned about a president that is racist,” said Steve Martin.

Protesters working to influence the future.

“It gives us hope to get through some of the difficult times we’re experiencing right now and we know that in November of 2018, we know there’s going to be big changes,” said Local Democratic Candidate, David Shapiro.

Ninety-four-year-old Pat Ross was a Republican her whole life until last year. “I’m rallying in hopes for a different president when the term has ended because I don’t like what he thinks. I don’t like the way he thinks,” Ross said.

A Southwest Florida “Citizens for Trump Rally” will be held at the Sarasota Bayfront Sunday, January 20, at noon.