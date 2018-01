BRADENTON – A┬ákindergarten teacher in Manatee County is arrested.

Luz Miro, 48, is charged with battery on her 80-year-old husband, Luis Marinez. Miro is a teacher at Kinnan Elementary. Marinez was not injured during the incident, deputies say.

Troy Nelson of the Manatee County School Board was notified of the arrest.

Miro was charged with domestic battery on a person 65 or older and was taken to the Manatee County Jail.