LAKEWOOD RANCH – Want to play golf with Orioles baseball players? You still have time to sign up for Orioles Reach Birdland Classic in Lakewood Ranch.

The shotgun–start tourney is at the Ritz Carlton Members Golf Club. Individuals and foursomes can sign up to play. Following the tournament, golfers are invited to a dinner with the Orioles players and coaches, but the main draw of the tournament is raising money for Miracle League of Manasota, an organization dedicate to bringing baseball to everyone regardless of their ability.

The nonprofit has a league for adults and children and the Birdland Classic helps Miracle League provide the best facilities and care for its athletes.

They’re still looking for sponsors and donations to the silent auction. MVP sponsors consists of recognition as presenting sponsor, the opportunity for your group to select the Orioles playing partner and four infield box seats to a 2018 Orioles spring training game.

Again, the deadline to register is January 26.