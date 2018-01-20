MANATEE COUNTY – More than a 100 students from Braden River High School volunteered to stand for six hours raising money for children who can’t stand for themselves.

Five-year-old twins Lennon and Logan were born seven weeks early.

“So we had a lengthy stay in the neo-natal intensive care unit,” said their mother, Katie Heck. She says the process can be overwhelming.

“The babies really are taken away from you and you really entrust their care which is really counter intuitive as a new mom,” said Heck.

Organizing the first ever dance marathon at her, Kat Polaski and her committee are raising money for the child life specialist in the NICU at John Hopkins hospital.

“I’ve put countless hours into this so being here knowing that that much money is going miracle families that are also here, is honestly I just have chills here thinking about it,” said Polaski.

The child specialist position at John Hopkins is funded solely thorough fundraising. While the students danced and played games, they raised more than $2,000.

“Sometimes, the doctors can come in and you have a team of doctors so they are talking about all these different areas of treatments and she’s able to break all of that down into one clear concise answer for you,” said Whitney Wilkins, Corporate Engagement Gift Officer at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Heck says she is grateful for the continued support. “Especially for our youth are able to see that there is a bigger world around them and they winner do for other people so we are really here to say thank you that there are real people they are affecting by raising this money.”