SARASOTA – Sarasota residents donating blood Saturday, January 20, saved a life and also entered the chance to win a brand new car.

The Suncoast Blood Bank teamed up with Sarasota Ford to help those in the community suffering from cancers or injury. Donations automatically entered participants into a drawing and one scored a brand-new two–year leased 2017 Ford Focus SE.

Jayne Giroux says receiving donations is critical for patients during cold and flu season.

“When we get into that season, we’ll find ourselves in a critical shortage and often people who have cancers and the types of illnesses that require blood, if they get the flu, they can be severely compromised. Blood is important all the time, but especially during seasons where people might be more vulnerable,” Giroux said.

The Suncoast Blood Bank is always accepting donations.