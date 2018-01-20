BRADENTON- A Bradenton teen lays his heart on the line, all to score the prom date of a lifetime.

The senior prom… it comes around once in a lifetime. Just like on the basketball court, a Bradenton Christian School teen is hoping to score big.

A loyal fan since 2010, 18-year-old Dayton Modderman knows every Taylor Swift lyric and even some of her dance moves.

“I got one thing stuck in my mind… prom! And I’m asking you, Taylor Swift to my senior prom,” says Dayton Modderman in the video.

After meeting in 2014, Modderman found yet another reason to adore Swift. “One thing she taught me was… I heard at one of her concerts is that you’re not the opinion of someone who doesn’t know you or doesn’t like you,” he said.

In October, he streamed on his Instagram Live and he couldn’t believe what happened next… Taylor watched the stream and commented.

“There I told her, ‘Hey, April 27th, is my senior prom’. And then I thought, ‘You know what? Just saying it isn’t going to be enough, so why not make a really cool and creative video that she’ll really like’,” Modderman said.

“All the puns in there are amazing,” said his older sister, Montana.

Just how Taylor’s songs, performances, and music videos often go viral, that share button is a popular click with Dayton’s video. Even catching the eyes of top entertainment brands like MTV and Billboard. They want to know as much as we do, will Taylor say ‘yes’?

“If Taylor says yes, I would be forever thankful. I mean that memory would always be in my mind probably 24/7. And just thinking like, ‘yeah she was my senior prom date and we just had the best time ever,” Dayton said.

Dayton tells us if he doesn’t hear back from Swift, he’s more than happy to fly solo.