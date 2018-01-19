SARASOTA COUNTY – A trauma alert car accident sends two to the hospital Friday night in Venice.

It happened at 5:00 P.M. at the 900 block of the U.S. 41 Bypass. Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcycle traveling southbound collided with a car pulling out of the Toyota dealership. The car rotated counterclockwise and came to rest in the cross median facing northbound.

The driver of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Dokota Winke of Venice and passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Cape Coral whose name has not yet been released, were ejected. Both were flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Winke is in critical condition while the 21-year-old is in serious condition.

The driver of the car, 89-year-old Robert Berkel, and passenger 83-year-old Jeanette Berkel suffered no injuries.

FHP is investigating and charges are pending.