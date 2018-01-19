LAKEWOOD RANCH – Before we get to Lakewood Ranch, Chase Maasdorp of Out-of-Door Academy scored his 1,000th point Friday night, so congratulations to him! Brian O’Boyle of North Port scored his 1,000th last night, while Lakewood Ranch’s Damien Gordon did it earlier this season. Good job, fellas.

Gordon and his Mustang mates were in a neighborhood hoops battle with Braden River. The River-Ranch Rumble? You know its big when Thomas Bender is there to photograph the events for history.

The Mustangs were up by three when the Pirates Lonnie Brown to Lantz Barton who finds Amari Jones who cuts it to a one-point lead for the Ranch.

Then, Lakewood Ranch turned it around in a heartbeat. Christian Shaneyfelt goes inside to Jack Kelley who makes a nice move and gets the basket. Damien Gordon makes a steal and leads Shaneyfelt.

The Mustangs scored six points in 40 seconds during a 13-1 run. As Kelley starts, another break with the block and he finishes it with the lay-up.

The Pirates would stop the bleeding as Drevian Mays hits Barton who has the nice dish to Zeek Manning, but the Mustangs continue their assault on Suncoast opponents. They win 56-25.