SARASOTA COUNTY – A new Senate bill sparks concern from the president of the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Carol Probstfeld expressed concern over a recent Senate bill. The bill, in part, would create a 13-member State Board of Community Colleges to oversee the 28 schools in the state college system. The legislation would also cap the number of baccalaureate degrees awarded by the colleges.

According to the Herald-Tribune, each school would limit its enrollment of four-year degree students to no more than 20% of the school’s entire enrollment, while the statewide system would have a 10% enrollment cap.

Although SCF isn’t close to hitting the cap, a lot of their students are either part-time or older with families, meaning it’s more difficult for them to graduate in the time period now required by this new legislation.