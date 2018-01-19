SARASOTA COUNTY – The Native American festival kicks off Friday, January 19, in Sarasota.

Native Americans entertained visitors with a friendship dance and added some indigenous Australian music. The festival continues the legacy of the late founder, artist Rex Begaye.

Native Americans from all over the country attended the event to showcase handmade paintings, arrowheads and sculptures.

Artist Allen Mose says Native American artwork needs to be preserved.

“Because our people is losing it so quick, and our nation is losing it so quick.”

“The inspiration was to bring authentic Native American culture particularly fine arts and crafts to Sarasota. Rex being a fine artist he really wanted to bring that to the community,” says Event Coordinator Barbara Huntoon.

The Festival continues through Sunday, January 21. Also, a new Native American gallery will open in Sarasota in March.