SARASOTA – The Riverview Girls basketball team came into Friday on a nine-game winning streak and looking to make it 10.

The surging Rams took on Tampa Alonso tonight at home, but the look on Coach Hill’s face tells it all.

Third quarter action as Kaliyah Newell brings it up court. Katy Dean wanted the ball, and she gets it, and makes good with a 3-pointer. In the 4th quarter, Morgan Windsor passes to Marissa Souchak who passes it back to Windsor and she goes baseline for the bucket, but very few highlights for the Rams tonight as their 9-game winning streak is snapped with a 58-31 loss to Alonso.