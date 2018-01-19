BRADENTON – Padi the dog is now accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl in Bradenton.

In 2015, Padi became a symbol for activists pushing for fair treatment of animals. Inside the vet office of its owner, Dr. Paul Gartenberg, Padi was provoked and in response, attacked a four-year-old boy. Then in 2016, Padi was accused of attacking a service dog.

News Channel 8 reports the dog was set to be euthanized after the first attack but after a large swell of support, its life was saved.

Florida law was eventually changed, allowing discretion over dog cases.