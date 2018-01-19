MANATEE COUNTY – An outbreak of Parvo strikes a local animal shelter on the Suncoast.

A few days ago, these puppies were not this full of energy.

“They don’t want to lift their heads off the floor, they are nauseous they can’t eat,” said Karen Slomba, Associate Director.

Twenty-three dogs at Nate’s Honor Animal Shelter are infected by Parvo, a highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease affecting dogs of all ages.

“It’s something all shelters see, we hate seeing it,” said Slomba.

The 60-acre facility is closing until Wednesday, January 24, ensuring the disease doesn’t spread.

“The animals have to be on strict quarantine,” said Slomba.

3 dogs at Nate’s Honor Animal Shelter recovering after having Parvo. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/kjhSJTGkQ0 — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) January 19, 2018

This disease only affects dogs and they are receiving around the clock care, IV fluids, anti-nausea medications and tons of medications costing more than 20,000.

“That’s almost our entire medical budget so that means unless we get donations towards our medical fund we won’t be able to help animals that come in with like broken legs or any other kind of diseases, said Slomba.

Parvo is like chicken pox. Once the dogs have recovered, it’s unlikely they will get it again. But unfortunately, one of the puppies infected passed away.

The shelter is continuing to monitor the puppies.

“Anybody who doesn’t have a dog who taken broken in Parvo is now better and just needs to heal and get better put some weight on and that kind of stuff. We’re definitely looking for foster homes for that,” said Slomba.

The shelter says they need need towels, bleach and donations for the animal’s care. Click here to donate.