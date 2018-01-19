SARASOTA COUNTY – The flu is sweeping Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

In the last six weeks, Sarasota Memorial has had 276 positive flu screens and 90 patients admitted in that time.

The Herald-Tribune says in 2017, there were only 81 positive flu screens with 30 patients admitted in that same time frame.

Doctors Hospital reported similar statistics with three times as many confirmed flu cases as this time last year from January 1, 2018 until January 18.

Local schools saw the brunt of the impact in student absences, which nearly doubled from last year in Sarasota County and were barely impacted in Manatee County.

If you or your kids start to feel flu-like symptoms, contact your doctor immediately and be sure to stay home to keep from spreading it.