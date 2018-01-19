MANATEE COUNTY – A Manatee teachers’ union endorses a tax hike in return for longer days and higher pay.

The School District of Manatee badly wants its students to have 30 minutes more instructional time every school day. It’s one reason, along with creating more competitive pay so teachers don’t leave, that the School Board of Manatee County is going forward with a special election on March 20, which would generate an estimated $33 million in new property tax revenue if approved by voters.

Manatee Superintendent Diana Greene has called the 30-minute increase “our #1 priority.”

According to the Bradenton Herald, the 2,888 teachers in The Manatee Education Association, along with paraprofessionals and other staff, wanted something in writing as to what would happen if the tax hike passed. And they got it with a “memorandum of understanding” putting in writing exactly what happens if roughly $33 million in new school revenue is approved on March 20.