SARASOTA – A man gets four years for a DUI crash in 2015 that left a woman dead and several people with serious injuries.

According to the State Attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit, now 25-year-old William Patrick Russell, attended a party at New College of Florida where he was a student. The Herald-Tribune says Russell was drinking and spent the night at a friend’s house near campus before driving home the next morning where he struck a car. Two other cars were struck, leaving a woman dead, her husband with a traumatic brain injury and a third person with a broken leg.

Russell, who was not injured, fled the scene. About an hour later, he called the Sarasota Police Department to report his involvement.

It is estimated his blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was between 0.1 and 0.15%. A driver in Florida is considered impaired at 0.08%.