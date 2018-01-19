MANATEE COUNTY – A jury finds a man guilty of shooting another man in the face outside a Manatee County bar last year.

According to the office of Ed Brodsky, the State Attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit, 39-year-old Mauro Ramirez approached a 21-year-old man outside of El Paisano’s shortly before 10 P.M. on June 4.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Ramirez struck the man in the head and shot him in the face with a gun.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time the two were arguing, but the State Attorney’s Office says the attack was unprovoked.

Ramirez, who has a previous felony drug conviction, faces at least 25 years in prison and could be sentenced to life. A sentencing date has not been set.