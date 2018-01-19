NBC News – With Congress racing to avoid a government shutdown, President Trump called top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer to the White House Friday, January 19, in a last-ditch effort to hammer out a deal by midnight.

“We had a long and detailed meeting we discussed all of the major outstanding issues,” Schumer said afterward. “We made some progress. But we still have a number of disagreements.”

The focus remains on Senate Democrats holding out for a deal on DACA, the Obama-era program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the United States illegally.

Republicans are crying foul.

“We already have a bill that we know can pass the house because it already did. We have a bill that the president will sign into law because he’s already committed to do just that,” says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

That bill cannot pass without help from Democrats, and even some Republicans are against it.

Senator Lindsey Graham says President Trump has to bridge the gap.

“I want to keep the government open. I want to fund the military and I want to do right by the DACA population,” Graham says.

