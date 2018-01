SARASOTA – Sarasota Sheriff’s deputies respond to a reported shooting into a vehicle in traffic near the intersection of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

The incident happened at around 6:00 A.M. on Friday, January 19.

The victim’s vehicle and the driver were struck and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.