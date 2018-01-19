SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting.

A 31-year-old man is recovering from a minor gunshot wound after being shot at multiple times while driving home from work just before 6 A.M. Friday, January 19.

“A person said that he was driving home from work on 17th Street near Lockwood Ridge Road said another car drove up alongside of him,” Capt. Walsh said. “And started to shoot at him, this person who was shot sustained a gunshot wound in the left arm.”

SCSO continues to investigate a shooting near 17th St/ Lockwood Ridge Rd in SRQ. Detectives obtained surveillance video depicting the possible suspect driving a beige-colored sedan. This is an isolated incident, no danger to the public. Call 941.861.4900 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/2TVruUBFeD — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) January 19, 2018

Captain Walsh says the injuries were minor and he expects the victim will make a full recovery.

“He drove home after he was shot,” Walsh said. “And it’s actually his girlfriend, who called 911, and we responded to his home in Kensington Park, and that’s where he told us on his way home from work this incident occurs.”

Sarasota Sheriff’s Office obtained surveillance video of the possible suspect driving a beige-colored sedan. Captain Walsh says the victim didn’t get a good look at the suspect.

“He doesn’t know,” Walsh said. “He doesn’t have a real good description other than a beige vehicle. He doesn’t know the description of the driver in the vehicle.”

At this time, Sarasota Sheriff’s Office says the public is not in imminent danger.

“We believe this was an isolated incident,” Walsh said. “We don’t think that there is any concern for the public, but it’s still under investigation and it’s still soon, so a lot of pieces to the puzzle we’re trying to put together.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.