SARASOTA – Former Vice President Dick Cheney is being honored in Sarasota.

Cheney has been named Sarasota County Republican Party “Statesman of the Year.” He’ll be speaking Friday, January 19, at the Hyatt Regency. Organizers tell us the media is not allowed into the event.

Cheney also appeared on the Suncoast in January 2017 as a speaker during the Ringling College Library Foundation lecture series.