SARASOTA COUNTY – Residents in Venice receive tips on how to deal with coyotes.

Members from Animal Services and Florida Fish and Wildlife made the presentation about coyote behavior Thursday, January 18, at City Hall. FWC says averages of three and a half people a year are attacked by coyotes in the U.S. and Canada.

Venice residents are concerned when walking their pets and confronted by a coyote. Dogs are to be kept on a leash with supervision while cats should be left in the house to avoid attacks.

Officers demonstrated cage traps, snares and steel traps to contain coyotes.

“We definitely want to encourage everyone to secure things like their trash anything that could potentially be an attractant pet food birds seed those types of things that may draw a coyote in. Certainly haze coyotes if you see them around to make sure they don’t get accustomed to being around humans,” says Melody Kilborn of FWC.

FWC says getting rid of coyotes is ineffective and expensive.