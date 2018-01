MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected of robbing a Cricket Wireless employee at gunpoint Tuesday, January 16.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jeffrey Kates after he allegedly shoplifted items at O’Reilly Auto Parts on 1st Street in Bradenton. He’s also suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven Thursday, January 18.

Kates is charged with armed robbery and grand theft.