BRADENTON – The largest spectator event in Manatee County is back for its fourth year. The Bradenton Area River Regatta hits the water February 3rd and preparations are underway.

Organizers promise lots of free family fun with activities for kids, concerts and food.

New this year… the Green Bridge will remain open for spectators through the fireworks show and an attraction that will take you to new heights.

“What’s new is also the LED lit, huge 90-foot Ferris wheel coming all the way from Pennsylvania that’s going to tower over the beautiful Manatee River.”

And of course there are the races.

“We’ll have 12 boats in the Formula 2,” Race Director Sam Winer said. “And they are the fastest boats that run inland anywhere in the world, and we’ll have the three or four top drivers in the country here. So, it should be a spectacular show.”

Jet ski racer Eric Lagopoulos is excited to be racing in front of his hometown crowd.

“I grew up in Bradenton,” Lagopolous said. “I’ve won races in the biggest stages in the whole country and world, and I’ve never won my local event here.”

Regatta Organizer Mike Fetchko says they’re expecting another crowd of around 100 thousand people at this year’s event.

“It is now on the circuit of the Powerboat Formula 2 races the largest stop on the calendar,” Fetchko said.

Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston says it’s a big event for with an economic impact around $8 million.

“A lot of people come here see Bradenton,” Poston said. “Maybe they haven’t been here before, look around it’s beautiful. Mile-wide salt water river, it all works.”

If you haven’t been, Organizer Mike Fetchko says this is the year to come out.

“You’ve got to regatta,’ Fetchko said. “That’s what I would say to anyone who hasn’t been here, get out here.”

The free event starts at 10 A.M. with fireworks starting at 6:45 P.M. You can find a link to a full event at the Bradenton Area River Regatta’s website.